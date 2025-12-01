New Children's Book By Marietta M. Okada Introduces Young Readers To A Northern Winter Adventure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Marietta M. Okada announces the release of Skeeter Comes to Mini-Snow-Ta, a winter-themed children's book that follows a spirited Florida boy experiencing a northern holiday for the first time. The story offers a playful look at regional traditions while exploring themes of bravery, discovery, and intergenerational connection.

The book centers on Skeeter, a warm-weather child suddenly immersed in the icy landscape of“Mini-Snow-Ta,” where snow-covered roads, frozen lakes, and unfamiliar customs reshape his understanding of winter. Eager to prove himself during a holiday visit with family, Skeeter sets his sights on joining Grandpa Sven for a memorable ice-fishing trip.

Okada's narrative draws from northern culture and family storytelling, creating a setting that reflects both the challenges and charm of winter life. Scenes set on Lake Mille Lacs, humorous encounters with local traditions, and a near slip into icy water offer young readers a mix of light suspense and gentle comedy. Throughout the story, Skeeter learns to navigate new experiences with patience, resilience, and curiosity.

The book highlights the shared moments that connect families across generations. With its blend of humor and heart, Skeeter Comes to Mini-Snow-Ta is suitable for seasonal reading at home, in classrooms, or during community library programs.

Readers and bookstores can locate the title on Amazon using this link: . The official ISBN: 9798260316276. It may also be requested through Barnes and Noble's ordering service at 1-800-843-2665.

Marietta M. Okada's work reflects her appreciation for storytelling traditions and regional culture. She continues to develop additional Mini-Snow-Ta adventures for future release.

