American Coastal Insurance Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend Of $0.75 Per Share And Announces Executive Fireside Chat To Discuss“The Next Horizon”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”,“American Coastal” or“ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock outstanding, payable on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2026.

Executive Fireside Chat with American Coastal: The Next Horizon

American Coastal will host a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00AM ET, offering a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategic initiatives, operational strategies, and financial outlook. The session will feature insights directly from the management team and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the Company's vision for the future.

The event will be available for viewing in listen-only mode and can be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. Interested parties are invited to submit questions in advance to help shape the discussion during the fireside chat. To ensure consideration, all questions should be submitted by Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal ) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group ), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional from Demotech and maintains an A- insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a“BBB-” issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

(212) 836-9623