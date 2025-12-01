UU Society Of Amherst Hosts Dr. Edward Tick For US Launch Of PASSAGE TO POROS: In The Sanctuary Of The Sea God

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst presents a launch event with world-renowned author and holistic psychotherapist Dr. Edward Tick for his latest book, PASSAGE TO POROS: In the Sanctuary of the Sea God. The event will take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET at 121 Pleasant St, in Amherst, MA.

The US launch event for PASSAGE TO POROS brings the history, culture, mythology and sacred sites of the Greek island of Poros to attendees, introducing event guests to the concept of“asylia” – the ancient Greek form of sanctuary and safe passage under the protection of Poseidon, the reigning deity of Poros. Dr. Tick – an international journey guide – will share life-changing stories from his over 40 years leading pilgrimages to the island as well as the mystical practices and traditions that have made Poros a refuge from ancient times to present day.

“There are countless books published about ancient and modern Greece and a plethora of Greek travel guides with hotel, restaurant, shopping, and site guidance,” Dr. Tick shared.“But there have only been a few books in English that explore the character, spirit, and offerings of this island.”

The event will also feature a performance of original music inspired by PASSAGE TO POROS by composer Richard Thomas. A Q&A and book signing will follow Dr. Tick's presentation.

This event is free and open to the public.

About PASSAGE TO POROS

Transformational therapist and pilgrimage guide Edward Tick, Ph.D., invites readers to rediscover ancient Greece through the lens of healing, sanctuary, and divine presence in his latest book, PASSAGE TO POROS: In the Sanctuary of the Sea God. Moving beyond Greece's familiar achievements in philosophy and science, Tick explores the sacred history of Poros, an island and sanctuary to Poseidon, where the practice of asylia – offering of sanctuary, healing, and spiritual connection – have endured for over 3,000 years. Drawing on decades of reviving ancient rituals such as Asklepian dream incubation, Tick shares transformational journeys, mystical experiences, and practical insights gleaned from leading pilgrimages, revealing how the ancient traditions of Poros continue to offer wisdom and restoration for anyone seeking healing, sanctuary, and a deeper communion with the divine.

About Edward Tick, Ph.D.

Edward Tick, Ph.D., is a therapeutic mentor, pilgrimage guide, educator, and poet. He guides transformational growth by restoring our connections with the numinous. An international“thought leader” in cultural and war trauma healing and psycho-spiritual development, he restores ancient spiritual and holistic practices for modern seekers. He is the author of The Practice of Dream Healing, Soul Medicine, and six other books. Connect with Tick at .

About Richard Thomas

Rich Thomas is an Emmy-Award-winning composer, musician and hospice worker currently living in Leverett MA and performing at regional venues and convalescent homes. He will perform his original“Dream of Poseidon,” composed after reading PASSAGE TO POROS.

About the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst, located in Amherst, Massachusetts, is a progressive religious community dedicated to fostering spiritual growth, social justice, and inclusive dialogue. The organization welcomes seekers of all backgrounds and beliefs to participate in meaningful conversations that address contemporary challenges and deepen our collective understanding of what it means to live ethically and compassionately in today's world.