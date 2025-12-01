Nerds In The Burbs Returns With New Installment As Michael Adam Jones Expands His Illustrated Comic Book Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author and illustrator Michael Adam Jones will release the second installment of his illustrated comic series, Nerds in the Burbs, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The new release builds on the offbeat world introduced in the first book and continues following its central characters through fresh suburban misadventures.

Nerds in the Burbs, Book Two introduces two feature stories titled“I Brake for Pirates” and“Rapresent,” along with a selection of additional shorts that further expand the series' comedic universe. The stories follow Billy Bathwater, Jack Nerdstrom, and their cast of quirky companions as they navigate everyday challenges and unexpected villains in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

“What began as a children's book my sister and I imagined in 2001 has developed into a long, bizarre comic book storyline,” Jones said.“My hope is that every panel gives readers something to laugh about.”

Jones has already outlined plans for Book Three, expected in Fall 2026, and is developing additional children's titles, young-adult concepts, and high-fantasy projects as part of his long-term creative slate.

A lifelong artist, Jones created his first cartoon strip at eight years old after growing up on classic Sunday comics and the comedy shows popular with the MTV generation. Today he works as a graphic designer, maintains a nostalgia-focused blog, and continues expanding his illustrated worlds.

Nerds in the Burbs, Book Two is available for preorder at and will be offered through major online retailers upon release. More information about the series can be found at nerdsintheburbs.