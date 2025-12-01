OVN LLC Celebrates 10 Years Of Growth - From A Family Startup To A Fleet Of 1,000+ Vans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OVN LLC proudly marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of steady growth, hard work, and commitment to clients and drivers across the United States, Canada, and even Alaska. What began as a small, family-run operation with only a handful of cargo vans has evolved into a nationwide fleet numbering over 1,000 active units.

Since its founding, OVN has remained grounded in family values: respect, reliability, and service. Over the years the company has expanded its services, upgraded its logistics platform, and built a robust network of drivers, shippers, and support staff. This growth reflects not just numbers, but a steady dedication to quality, trust, and long-term relationships.

“We started with a simple mission - to provide honest, dependable cargo transport with a personal touch,” said Oleh Holovatiuk.“Ten years later, seeing a nationwide fleet and a loyal community behind us reminds us that staying true to our values pays off.”

To commemorate the milestone, OVN is launching a refreshed corporate website, featuring improved transparency, live-tracking technology, and dedicated driver support tools. The company also plans to host a virtual celebration for partners, drivers, and clients, as well as share success stories from the past decade.

As OVN looks ahead to the next decade, it remains focused on delivering dependable, efficient services while supporting its growing community of drivers and customers.

About OVN LLC

OVN LLC began as a small, family-operated cargo service and over ten years grew into a large-scale national logistics company. Today, OVN is recognized for its commitment to integrity, speed, and reliable service - offering freight transport, real-time tracking, flexible driver support, and 24/7 customer service across the U.S.

Media Contact:

Oleh Holovatiuk

CEO

OVN LLC

Phone: 888-385-9060

Website: