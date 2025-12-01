Amlan International Names Dr. Edwin Chow As Technical Service Director To Drive Innovation Across APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Edwin Pei Yong Chow, Ph.D., as Technical Service Director, Asia-Pacific (APAC). In this role, Dr. Chow will report to Dr. Michael Hua, Regional Director, APAC, and will be responsible for leading Amlan's technical service tactics across the region, supporting business growth through customer engagement, technical innovation, and training.With more than 15 years of experience in animal health, feed additives, and nutrition, Dr. Chow brings a wealth of expertise spanning research, product development, technical service, and commercialization. He has held senior scientific and management positions at Berg+Schmidt, Adisseo, and Kemin Industries, where he successfully led regional and global teams focused on developing innovative nutritional and functional solutions for livestock and aquaculture species.Throughout his career, Dr. Chow has demonstrated a proven ability to translate scientific research into practical applications that deliver measurable performance and profitability for producers. His accomplishments include launching new aquaculture programs across Asia, establishing regional customer testing laboratories, and driving product innovation through collaborative partnerships with universities, government agencies, and industry leaders.“Dr. Chow brings a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and customer-focused insight that will be instrumental in advancing Amlan's mission to improve animal health and productivity naturally,” said Dr. Michael Hua, Regional Director, APAC.“His deep knowledge of both feed and nutrition positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers across the diverse markets in Asia-Pacific.”Dr. Chow holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the National University of Singapore, where he also serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology. His academic and professional achievements are supported by a strong portfolio of published research, patents, and industry contributions that bridgeanimal nutrition, food technology, and applied materials science.

“Joining Amlan is an incredible opportunity to support the future of animal health,” said Dr. Chow.“I am passionate about leveraging science and innovation to deliver mineral-based solutions that not only enhance animal performance but also support the long-term success of animal protein producers. Asia-Pacific is a dynamic region with tremendous potential, and I look forward to building strong partnerships with our distributors and customers that drive growth and create lasting impact.”

