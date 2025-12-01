Kenya: New Lake Victoria Basin Commission Headquarters Officially Inaugurated

The new Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) headquarters has been officially inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Hon. Beatrice Askul, Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Affairs and Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, on behalf of H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Chairperson of the East African Community Heads of State Summit.

Hon. Askul said the new complex symbolises East Africa's collective vision for a stronger, more integrated, and more prosperous region. She noted that the headquarters is more than a physical structure, describing it as a strategic investment in the livelihoods of the millions who rely on Africa's largest freshwater ecosystem.

“Today, as we inaugurate this magnificent new building, we reaffirm our commitment to science-based management, environmental conservation, regional cooperation, and inclusive development,” she said.

She further highlighted that in the Republic of Kenya alone, more than 200,000 people benefit directly from Lake Victoria, the second-largest freshwater lake in the world and one of the East African Community's most treasured resources.

“Millions of people living within the Lake Victoria Basin depend on this critical natural resource for their livelihoods. Communities around the lake benefit through fishing, agriculture, transport, energy, and tourism providing both economic opportunity and social well-being,” she added.

EAC Secretary General Hon. Veronica Nduva praised the Republic of Kenya for its continued support for regional institutions. She noted that the inauguration of the new headquarters strengthens the Commission's strategic role.

“It is more than a workplace, it is a regional hub for innovation, research, policy coordination, climate resilience, environmental protection, and transboundary water resource management. Within these walls, we envision enhanced action in biodiversity conservation, improved fisheries governance, strengthened water quality management, and expanded blue and green economic opportunities for our communities,” she said.

Hon. Nduva urged partner states to leverage the new facility as a centre for research, innovation, and collaborative solutions.

“The true legacy of this building will be measured not by its architectural beauty, but by the ideas generated and the partnerships forged to improve lives across the Basin,” she noted.

LVBC Executive Secretary Dr. Masinde Bwire said the inauguration marks the culmination of a 17-year journey since the Republic of Kenya donated land for the headquarters.

“This ceremony marks the culmination of a journey that began in 2008 when the Government of the Republic of Kenya generously donated this 2.8-hectare prime land along the shores of Lake Victoria,” he said.

He added that the modern complex will serve as the Commission's nerve centre for coordination, research, and innovation, enhancing its capacity to promote environmental stewardship, socio-economic transformation, and cross-border cooperation.

Dr. Bwire also thanked development partners including the World Bank, GIZ, KfW, the European Union, UNESCO, and the African Development Bank-for their technical and financial support, which has strengthened LVBC programmes over the years.

“This achievement reinforces our shared responsibility as custodians of the world's second-largest freshwater lake,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o, in remarks delivered on his behalf by Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Owili, said the new headquarters aligns seamlessly with the county's development agenda, particularly in fisheries, climate resilience, maritime transport, and the blue economy.

He cited ongoing initiatives, including the acquisition of modern fibreglass fishing vessels, expansion of fish landing sites, promotion of ecotourism, and revitalisation of lake transport corridors in partnership with Kenya Shipyards Limited and Kenya Railways.

The project was fully funded by the EAC Partner States at a total cost of USD 3.54 million, with technical expertise provided by Kenya's State Department for Public Works under the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development. The 2.8-hectare parcel of land on the shores of Lake Victoria was donated by the Government of Kenya in 2008, and construction officially began in 2020.

