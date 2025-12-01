Coinbase Sets December 17 For Major System Update As Users Await Details

- Recent BTC and ETH internal wallet migrations were routine security measures



- Asset listings shift as new tokens are added and several trading suspensions extended

Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN) has set December 17 as a key date for its platform, indicating that its next phase is approaching as the company prepares a system update that remains undisclosed for now. The exchange alerted users through a brief message on social media, telling them to "see you on the 17th," and directing attention to an upcoming livestream scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PST on the same day.

The announcement marks the first indication that Coinbase plans to outline new developments before the end of the year. However, the company has not provided technical specifics regarding what the update will include.

Livestream Scheduled as Countdown Continues

According to Coinbase's events page, a countdown timer indicates that the update will arrive in mid-December. As of the most recent reading, the timer displayed sixteen days and several hours until the broadcast. Coinbase described the event as the "next evolution" of its platform, but did not release supporting documents or further information that would clarify the scope or impact of the changes.

The disclosure follows a recent internal process involving the movement of assets between company-controlled wallets. On November 22, Coinbase confirmed that it had migrated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) funds from older internal wallets to new ones, stating that this action was part of its ongoing security practices. The firm reported that the transfers were routine, were not driven by market activity or external threats, and did not result from a data breach.

Updates to Listings and Trading Activity

In addition to announcing the December event, the exchange has continued adjusting its lineup of supported assets. Rayls (RLS) was recently added to the Coinbase plans, while trading for Muse Dao (MUSE) and Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) was disabled. The suspension of trading for Clover Finance (CLV), EOS (EOS), and League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA) has been extended to December 10, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m. ET.

Coinbase also made several tokens available for users in recent days. Irys (CRYPTO: $IRYS), Fluid (CRYPTO: $FLUID), and World Mobile Token (CRYPTO: $WMTX) are now accessible on both the platform and the mobile app. Separately, Aster perpetual contracts have been added to Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.