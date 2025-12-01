“Something Seriously Wrong” R Ashwin Slams Young All-Rounder's Exclusion From IND Vs SA 1St ODI

Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly criticized India's squad selection after Nitish Kumar Reddy was left out of the playing XI in the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium on November 30. With Hardik Pandya unavailable, Ashwin argued that Reddy's omission highlighted a serious flaw in the team's balance.

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, remarked:“If we are not able to find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in a team that does not have Hardik Pandya, then there is something wrong in the squad selection, seriously.” He stressed that Reddy was picked precisely because he could replicate Pandya's role as a seam‐bowling all‐rounder and potentially grow into the position.

India's XI featured six bowling options despite Reddy's absence. Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana were included among the top eight, while Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna led the pace attack. Rana occupied the No.8 slot, and the spin department was covered by Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sundar. This combination left no room for Reddy, even though the frontline trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel were missing from the squad.

Reddy's recent trajectory added weight to Ashwin's criticism. The Andhra youngster debuted in ODIs during the Australia tour after Pandya's injury, contributing with both bat and ball. He struck an unbeaten cameo in Perth and bowled useful overs before suffering an injury in Adelaide that sidelined him from the T20I series. Released from the Test squad to play unofficial ODIs against South Africa 'A', Reddy still failed to make KL Rahul's side for the Ranchi opener.

Beyond the all‐rounder debate, India faced another pressing issue: the No.4 batting slot. Shreyas Iyer's injury created a vacuum, with Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma considered candidates. Ruturaj Gaikwad, returning as a backup opener in Shubman Gill's absence, was instead chosen to bat at No.4. His comeback was short‐lived, producing only eight runs off 14 balls before Dewald Brevis dismissed him with a spectacular one‐handed catch.

Ashwin, however, backed Gaikwad to continue at No.4 despite the modest outing. He dismissed calls to move immediately to Tilak Varma, insisting that Gaikwad should be given time to settle into the role.