Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet Kharge, Rahul Get Directions For Unity

Uttarakhand Congress Leaders Meet High Command

Congress leaders from Uttarakhand met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at 10 Rajaji Marg on Monday to discuss the party's revamped organisational structure and roadmap for the state.

Following the discussion, Congress leader Kumari Selja said the high command had issued clear directions to the newly constituted team in Uttarakhand, emphasising unity, coordination, and groundwork ahead of upcoming political challenges. "Our president, Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and all of us together held discussions. A new team has been formed. What are their thoughts for the future, how the new team will work going forward, they have received directions from the high command," Selja said to the media.

She added that the new state leadership had been instructed to strengthen the party's presence at the grassroots level. "In the coming times, this new team will work together at the grassroots level in Uttarakhand. Regarding the organisational building work that has now begun, how we will take it forward... The state leaders will sit together and see what is in the interest of Uttarakhand, and then we will advance the organisation's work," Selja added.

Selja Criticises BJP Government

Selja also criticised the BJP government in Uttarakhand, accusing it of attempting to mislead the public. "The BJP government in Uttarakhand's attempt to pull the wool over people's eyes will remain just an attempt," she said.

PM Modi Promotes Uttarakhand Tourism

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, expressed deep affection for Uttarakhand and highlighted the state's immense potential in winter tourism, adventure sports and wedding destinations, according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Appealing to people across the country, the Prime Minister urged citizens to explore the Himalayan valleys during the winter season and experience the region's unique natural beauty. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for the mention and said that the Prime Minister continues to serve as the biggest brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism.

