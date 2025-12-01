ITEC Day 2025: Indian High Commission In Dhaka Hosts Alumni Event

The High Commission of India, Dhaka, in collaboration with the ITEC Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IAAB), organised a reception-cum-get together on 1 December 2025 to mark the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day (ITEC Day 2025). Around 150 ITEC alumni from Bangladesh participated in the event held in the High Commission premises.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties through ITEC

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted ITEC as India's commitment to South-South Cooperation, offering capacity-building and human resource development programmes based on the needs and priorities of partner countries. Noting that more than 5000 professionals from Bangladesh have undergone ITEC programmes over the years, the High Commissioner thanked the ITEC alumni in Bangladesh for serving as both a bridge of friendship and collaboration and a channel for the exchange of experience and knowledge between the two countries. He also recognised the contribution of the ITEC Association of Bangladesh (IAAB) for their efforts to bring the ITEC alumni together on one platform.

During the event, many ITEC alumni shared their training experiences in India. Dignitaries from some of the partners organisations, including Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARSO), and Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), also joined.

To mark the occasion, a musical programme showcasing deep-rooted cultural links between India and Bangladesh was presented by the artistes from Bangladesh.

About the ITEC Programme

ITEC, a flagship programme of the Government of India, was instituted in 1964 as part of India's Development Assistance Programme. It has been offering the benefit of India's development experience and technological progress to more than 160 countries across the globe. Every year, more than 12,000 training slots are offered to ITEC partner countries through over 300 training courses in premier Indian Institutes in diverse areas like Agriculture, Accounts, Audit, Management, Good Governance Practices, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rural Development, Public Health, Parliamentary Affairs, Judiciary, Election Management, IT, Data Analytics, Remote Sensing, Renewable Energy, Advanced Computing and so on. (ANI)

