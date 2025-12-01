HPP, XHLD, TLRY, RUBI, SPHL: These Five Stocks Trade Ex-Reverse Split On Tuesday



Hudson Pacific Properties is set to implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective Dec. 1, 2025 post market hours.

TEN Holdings will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on December 1 at market close. Tilray Brands will implement a one-for-ten reverse stock split on December 1, and the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 2.

Companies often use reverse splits to avoid being delisted, as primary exchanges require stocks to maintain a minimum price of $1.00.

If a stock trades below this level for 30 straight sessions, the company receives a deficiency notice and is given a limited window to lift the share price.

As the absolute price of the stock increases post a reverse stock split, it helps companies regain compliance and retain the listing of their shares on the exchange.

On Tuesday, five stocks will begin trading post a reverse split. Let's take a look at these names:

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is set to implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective Dec. 1, 2025 post market hours. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE on December 2, under the symbol HPP. The reverse split will see every seven shares be automatically converted into one, with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares.

HDD stock was up 1.5% on Monday, ahead of the reverse split. The stock is on track to close in the green for a sixth successive session. Retail sentiment for HDD on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day earlier.

TEN Holdings (XHLD) will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on December 1 at market close. The company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 2 under the same ticker. After the split, every 15 shares will convert into one, reducing outstanding shares from about 44.8 million to roughly 3 million.

XHLD was down 5.3%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits remaining in the 'bearish' territory for the past 24 hours.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) will implement a one-for-ten reverse stock split on December 1, and the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 2 under the same symbol. The company said the split aims to better align Tilray's share count with peers, increase institutional appeal, and reduce annual meeting costs by up to $1 million. After the split, Tilray's outstanding shares will shrink from roughly 1.16 billion to about 116 million.

Despite Tilray's intraday loss of 4.8% on Monday, retail sentiment on the platform remained in the 'bullish' one for the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'high' message volumes.

Rubico Inc. (RUBI) approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective at the start of trading on December 2. The shares will trade on a split-adjusted basis under the same ticker. Each block of 30 existing shares will automatically convert into one new share, without changing the par value or authorized share count. The split will reduce outstanding shares from about 61.4 million to roughly two million.

Retail sentiment for RUBI on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. However, shares were down nearly 13% on Monday.

Springview Holdings (SPHL) approved a one-for-eight reverse share split of its Class A ordinary shares, effective for trading on December 2. Following the action, every eight Class A shares will be combined into one, reducing the outstanding count from about 13.2 million to roughly 1.65 million. The shares will continue trading under the ticker SPHL.

SPHL shares are down 12%, while retail sentiment remained in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.