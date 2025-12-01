Letter To Editor: Why Kashmir's Recent Acts Of Kindness Matter

Kuldeep Sharma gifts a plot of land to Arfaz Ahmad (Photo credit: ANI)

This past week in Jammu & Kashmir reminded us who we truly are.

Among the usual debates, news, and political noise, a series of simple, courageous gestures rekindled a sense of trust and shared humanity that often feels lost in our region.

It began when Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Jammu, gifted five marlas of land to the family of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing, whose house had recently been demolished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The act required nothing in return, carried no conditions, and yet it spoke louder than any headline.

In a place often defined by lines of religion, region, or politics, it reminded us that compassion transcends labels.

The gesture inspired others. A businessman from Pampore anonymously gifted one kanal of land to Kuldeep, turning a single act of kindness into a ripple that spread across the valley and the plains of Jammu.

Soon, more citizens expressed willingness to help, support, or give in any way they could.

Beyond land, these actions were about reclaiming space in our hearts. They were about reintroducing hope into daily conversations, about imagining a Kashmir where unity is lived, rather than remembered.

Centuries of suspicion and cycles of mistrust have shaped our news mill. But these gestures offered a moment to breathe. They reminded us of the wisdom of Nund Resh:“Mye chhui saariy navi taeth navi.” All human beings are one family, and all differences are illusions.

This week, the answer arrived clearly: yes.