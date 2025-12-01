Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-01 03:12:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp: Provides an update on the planned drill program at Niñobamba for Q1 2026. The drill program will consist of two phases with a total of 4,000 metres. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up $0.04 at $0.27.

Baystreet.ca

