Heydar Aliyev Foundation Partners In OIC Culture Festival:“Baku Creative Week 2025”

2025-12-01 03:09:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has joined as a partner for the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) Culture Festival. The event, titled“OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025,” will take place from December 5 to 11, organized by the OIC in collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.

The festival aims to promote intercultural dialogue, tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. Over 50 countries will be represented during the Creative Week, which will showcase panels, exhibitions, screenings, and other activities across cinema, theater, fashion, design, music, gaming technologies, digital creativity, and startups, highlighting Azerbaijan's creative industry ecosystem on a global scale.

Festival highlights include the Cultural and Creative Industries Forum (MYFORUM), the“Creative Village” Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition (MYEXPO), the Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025 international film program, the Eastern Fashion Show featuring young and renowned designers from OIC member countries, the international gaming technologies summit (G-HUB), and other presentations.

