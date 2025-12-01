International Conference Of Arab States Research And Education Network Starts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, December 1 (Petra) – The 15th International Conference of the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) opened Monday in Amman with broad participation from regional and international research and education institutions.Alaa Halhouli, President of the German Jordanian University, said 2025's theme, "Uniting Minds," underscores the need for collective action to meet modern challenges.He highlighted the growing role of AI as a transformative knowledge platform, calling for linking technological progress with ethical values, privacy protection and scientific integrity.Halhouli said that Jordan's hosting of the conference reflects its commitment to advancing its academic and digital infrastructure, including ongoing upgrades to the Jordanian Universities Network.Speakers included ASREN Director General Engineer Yousef Tarman, EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzis-Savas and Ibrahim Shadoukhi of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.Luis Eliser Cardenas from RedCLARA presented the RedCLARA-BELLA II project, aimed at strengthening global scientific collaboration.Regional and international partners were honoured during the opening ceremony.Organised by ASREN and hosted by the Jordanian Universities Network with support from the European Union, the conference aims to boost scientific cooperation, enhance research and higher education systems and improve digital infrastructure across the region.Discussions will highlight global trends in energy, data, AI, communications, digital transformation and open science.This year's programme also emphasises empowering women in STEM through a dedicated track and the "Next Generation of Innovators" platform, which showcases research by young scientists from across the Arab world.Sessions and dialogues throughout the conference will focus on strengthening partnerships and advancing a more integrated and sustainable regional knowledge ecosystem.