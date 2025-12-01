TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Gets A Massive Price Drop This Season

If you've been searching for a tablet that feels as easy on the eyes as it is powerful, TCL's NXTPAPER 11 Plus should be at the top of your Black Friday shortlist. For a limited time, this premium tablet is down to $249.99 on Amazon, a 32% discount ($120 off) from its regular price of $369.99.

Under the hood, the tablet packs impressive hardware. Its 11.5-inch 2.2K display runs at 120 Hz, ensuring smooth motion and responsive touch performance. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, it handles multitasking, streaming, and productivity apps with ease. TCL has also equipped it with a large 8000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging, allowing users to recharge to full in under two hours.

Audio quality gets equal attention thanks to quad DTS® 3D Boom Sound speakers, which create an immersive stereo experience that rivals some laptops. Combined with the tablet's slim 6.5 mm aluminum chassis and lightweight build, it's designed for both portability and comfort.

It's NXTPAPER 4.0 display, TCL's latest paper-like screen technology that reduces glare and filters blue light by up to 61%. Unlike traditional glossy tablets, it delivers a matte, natural viewing experience that feels closer to reading on real paper. Whether you're sketching, editing, or binge-watching, the screen remains soft on your eyes even during long sessions.

This Black Friday, TCL's NXTPAPER 11 Plus delivers rare value in the tablet space: a sharp, bright screen that's kind to your eyes, fast performance, and premium sound, all at a midrange price. You can grab the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus at its Black Friday price now on Amazon.