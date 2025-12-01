Maple And Mocha Coffee Launches Vermont Maple Pecan Blend With 10% Holiday Sales Supporting Clean Water Initiative

MENAFN - GetNews)



""This holiday season, every cup of our Vermont Maple Pecan coffee represents more than just exceptional flavor-it's a gift that keeps giving to communities in need," said the spokesperson for Maple and Mocha Coffee."New specialty coffee company Maple and Mocha Coffee debuts its signature Vermont Maple Pecan blend just in time for holiday gift-giving, pledging 10% of all sales to the Kyempapu Water Project. The unique blend combines authentic Vermont maple with premium Georgia pecans, creating a distinctive holiday flavor while supporting clean water access for the village of Kirinda.

As the holiday shopping season enters full swing, Maple and Mocha Coffee introduces a meaningful way for consumers to enjoy premium coffee while making a difference in global communities. The company's signature Vermont Maple Pecan blend launches with a commitment to donate 10% of all sales to the Kyempapu Water Project, supporting vital water infrastructure development in the village of Kirinda.

The Vermont Maple Pecan blend represents a thoughtful fusion of regional American flavors, combining the rich sweetness of authentic Vermont maple syrup with the buttery warmth of Georgia pecans. This unique combination creates a coffee experience that captures the essence of holiday comfort while celebrating the best of American agricultural traditions. Each batch is carefully crafted to ensure the maple and pecan notes complement rather than overpower the coffee's natural characteristics, resulting in a balanced flavor profile perfect for cold winter mornings and festive gatherings.

The timing of this launch aligns perfectly with consumers' increased focus on purposeful purchasing during the holiday season. Research indicates that modern shoppers increasingly seek products that align with their values, particularly when selecting gifts for loved ones. By connecting each purchase directly to clean water access initiatives, Maple and Mocha Coffee transforms a simple coffee purchase into an act of global citizenship.







The Kyempapu Water Project addresses critical infrastructure needs in Kirinda, where access to clean, safe drinking water remains a daily challenge for residents. The project focuses on sustainable well construction and maintenance, ensuring long-term water security for the community. Through their partnership, Maple and Mocha Coffee contributes to drilling new wells, maintaining existing water sources, and training local technicians to ensure project sustainability.

This social enterprise model reflects a growing trend in the specialty coffee industry, where companies recognize their responsibility to support both coffee-growing communities and broader humanitarian efforts. While Maple and Mocha Coffee sources its signature flavoring ingredients domestically, the company acknowledges the global nature of coffee production and the importance of supporting communities worldwide.

The holiday season traditionally sees increased coffee consumption, with many households stocking specialty blends for entertaining and gift-giving. Maple and Mocha Coffee's Vermont Maple Pecan blend offers a festive alternative to traditional holiday flavors, providing a uniquely American twist on seasonal coffee traditions. The maple notes evoke cozy images of snow-covered Vermont landscapes, while the Georgia pecans add a touch of Southern warmth, creating a blend that celebrates diverse American culinary traditions.

For holiday shoppers seeking meaningful gifts that extend beyond material value, the Vermont Maple Pecan blend offers an opportunity to share both exceptional flavor and social impact. Each package purchased represents a tangible contribution to improving lives in Kirinda, making it an ideal choice for socially conscious consumers looking to make their holiday spending count.

