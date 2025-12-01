Innertune Affirmations Reaches 1.2 Million Users, Launches AI-Powered Affirmation Program Personalization

MENAFN - GetNews)



Montreal, QC - December 1, 2025 - Innertune Media Inc. announced today that its Innertune Affirmations platform has surpassed 1.2 million active users, driven by growing consumer adoption of audio-based mental wellness tools. The milestone coincides with the launch of AI-powered affirmation program personalization, which creates customized listening programs tailored to individual user goals and challenges.

The platform maintains a 4.9-star rating across 32,000 App Store and Google Play reviews, with 1.4 million social media followers.

AI-Driven Personalization Engine Creates Custom Programs

The new feature uses artificial intelligence to analyze user inputs and automatically build personalized affirmation programs from the platform's library of 22,000 professionally recorded affirmations across 550 topics. Instead of users manually selecting content, the AI creates structured programs that address specific goals such as anxiety management, confidence building, or sleep improvement.

"Traditional affirmation apps give users a library and leave them to figure out what to listen to," said Marc-Olivier Lafleur, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our AI personalization builds the program for them based on their specific challenges and desired outcomes. It's the difference between handing someone a toolbox versus building them a custom solution."

The system integrates with the platform's voice personalization feature, allowing users to record affirmations in their own voice, which the AI then incorporates into personalized programs alongside professionally recorded content.

Category Growth Drives Adoption

The audio affirmations category has expanded significantly as consumers seek alternatives to traditional meditation apps that require active attention. Innertune's passive-listening model allows users to incorporate affirmations into existing routines without dedicated practice time.

Key use cases include background audio during sleep (using theta-state optimization), commutes, and daily activities. The platform offers offline listening, 10 voice options including ASMR narration, and 110 background soundscapes.

"We're seeing consistent adoption from users who want mental wellness tools that fit their lives, not the other way around," said Co-Founder Justin Aumont. "The data shows people stick with habits that require minimal friction. Audio affirmations during activities they're already doing removes that friction entirely."

Market Position and User Base

Popular affirmation categories include anxiety management, confidence building, sleep improvement, relationships, abundance mindset, self-love, and career development.

Innertune operates on a freemium model, providing full library access with premium features available through subscription.

Platform Availability

Innertune Affirmations is available for free download on iOS and Android, with immediate access to the full affirmation library and AI program personalization.

About Innertune Media Inc.

Founded by Marc-Olivier Lafleur and Justin Aumont, Innertune Media Inc. develops audio-based mental wellness technology. Based in Montreal, the company serves 1.2 million users across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company is expanding its product line with Innertune Music and Innertune Kids.