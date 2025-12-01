Yongchun, Fujian: Martial Arts As A Bridge, Showcasing Intangible Cultural Heritage On The Global Stage

MENAFN - GetNews) As a national-level intangible cultural heritage, Yongchun White Crane Kongfu has attracted numerous martial arts enthusiasts from both China and abroad with its unique charm of "combining hardness and softness." On November 24, the 2025 Yongchun White Crane Kongfu Inheritance and Development Conference was successfully held in Yongchun, Fujian.

This event attracted nearly a thousand White Crane Kongfu enthusiasts and inheritors worldwide, who journeyed across great distances to partake in this cultural feast of martial arts. Diplomats from countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Moldova, Maldives, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia stationed in China also gathered in the "Hometown of White Crane Kongfu."

At the conference, 81-year-old provincial-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor Su Yinghan performed on stage with three generations of his family, offering a vivid demonstration of the living heritage. The event featured a rich array of performances, including the traditional Green Lion dance, traditional martial arts routines, campus fist exercises, the Eighteen Forms Kongfu demonstration, and exhibitions by overseas masters. Together, they vividly depicted the dynamic journey of White Crane Kongfu from local communities to campuses, and from Yongchun to the world.

During the event, the Yongchun County government established cooperation with martial arts organizations from Italy, Malaysia, and other countries to promote the international development of White Crane Kongfu. Awards were also presented to winners of the 2025 "Yongchun Kung Fu Cup" Martial Arts Invitational Tournament. Many "foreign disciples" and overseas Chinese actively participated in this competition, becoming a highlight of cultural exchange.

Building friendships through martial arts, revitalizing the city through culture. In recent years, Yongchun County has boosted its local economy by linking White Crane Kongfu with cultural tourism through integrated sports and education initiatives. In the future, Yongchun will continue to build the "Yongchun Kung Fu" brand into a vital cultural link for global connectivity, overseas Chinese engagement, and intangible cultural heritage revitalization.

Over three hundred years ago, Fang Qiniang observed cranes and founded White Crane Kongfu, characterized as "firm yet not rigid, soft yet not weak." Generations of White Crane Kongfu practitioners have dedicated themselves to mastering and teaching the art, safeguarding their communities and serving the country. The masters marched with Koxinga to reclaim Taiwan, later joined national salvation movements and formed broadsword support teams against Japanese aggression. Their prowess was proven at the First National Martial Arts Examination in Nanjing. They also established schools in Southeast Asia and pioneered international exchange delegations for Chinese martial arts. Today, Yongchun White Crane Kongfu is globally renowned. It has evolved into various martial arts styles such as Guangdong Wing Chun, Fuzhou Crane Kongfu, Zhejiang Pingyang White Crane Kongfu, and Japan's Goju-ryu Karate. Over 100 White Crane Fist schools have been established, spreading and developing across more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, serving as a significant bridge for cultural exchange between China and other nations.