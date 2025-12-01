Atlanta's Newest Social Media Powerhouse Zipplign Launches Beta Platform For Creators And Brands

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Zipplign was engineered not only to connect people, but to align them-by interests, goals, movements, and real conversation. Atlanta is our launchpad, and the world is our destination," said a Zipplign spokesperson."Innovative social media platform Zipplign emerges from Atlanta with a beta launch bringing freshly engineered digital networking, collaboration, community building, and real-time engagement to users nationwide. The platform focuses on aligned communities and authentic interaction, positioning itself to serve creators seeking meaningful social experiences.

Zipplign is transforming how brands, creators, entrepreneurs, events, and everyday users connect online-with a focus on aligned communities, authentic interaction, and strategic social linking. Designed to support both personal connection and business networking, Zipplign serves as a powerful digital ecosystem built for the modern social consumer with features similar to TikTok and more.

The platform offers smart social linking for communities, creators, and brands alongside real-time collaboration and content engagement tools. Zipplign provides a business-friendly environment for monetization and visibility, with Atlanta-born technology supporting national digital connection. The emphasis remains on purposeful networking, not just scrolling.

With its tagline "Ride My Zipp," Zipplign arrives at a pivotal time when digital audiences are demanding more meaningful social experiences, creative autonomy, and networking tools that genuinely support growth. With recent government involvement and changes affecting the platform TikTok, Zipplign is positioned to service 30 million Zippers as they migrate over to the platform. There is a space for every creator on Zipplign.

The platform has ambitious expansion plans, including extending services to India. With the right investments and support, Zipplign can reach unmeasurable heights.

As part of its national rollout, Zipplign is inviting early adopters, influencers, brands, and community leaders to join the movement by registering at launch and building the first wave of aligned Zippers inside the platform. Interested users can register to beta test at , and investors can reach out directly via email or phone.

CONTACT: Zipplign |

Website: |

Email: ... |

Phone: 678-672-8030 |

Social Media: @Zipplign on all platforms