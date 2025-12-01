Milk Drunk Club Redefines Modern Motherhood With Empowering Apparel And Eco-Conscious Infant-Feeding Storage Concept In Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Milk Drunk Club, founded by maternal wellness expert Shannon Pratten, combines more than 20 years of clinical experience with uplifting apparel that celebrates motherhood and builds parental confidence. The Lowcountry-based company, featured in Voyage Savannah Magazine, is expanding its offerings by developing an eco-friendly storage solution for expressed infant nutrition while continuing to support military families and growing through partnerships with family-care professionals.

Milk Drunk Club is redefining how modern parents express, celebrate, and navigate their journey through a blend of empowering apparel, educational resources, and thoughtful product development informed by more than two decades of clinical experience. Founded by Shannon Pratten, a registered nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, the brand helps bridge the gap between professional guidance and lifestyle-friendly support.

Pratten's extensive background includes years spent working in advanced infant-care settings across California, Washington, New York, and London, where she supported families through some of their most vulnerable moments. Today, her private practice in South Carolina provides real-world insight into the challenges and emotions new parents experience, informing every aspect of the Milk Drunk Club brand.

As a mother of three, Shannon's personal journey deepens the brand's authenticity. Her lived experience shapes Milk Drunk Club's apparel line, which celebrates parenthood, promotes connection, and restores confidence during a time when many adults navigate identity shifts and new roles.

One of Milk Drunk Club's core missions is to create apparel that normalizes conversations around infant feeding through designs that encourage openness, reduce stigma, and foster community. Many parents still feel judged when feeding their babies in public settings, despite legal protections and widespread societal progress. Milk Drunk Club creates visible solidarity that helps shift those cultural narratives.

The company's feature in Voyage Savannah Magazine's Inspiring Stories Series highlights its growing influence across the Lowcountry and honors Pratten's evolution from clinical expert to maternal-care entrepreneur.

A significant focus for Milk Drunk Club is its work supporting military families. With many based in the Beaufort region, Shannon understands the unique challenges these parents face-from frequent relocations to long periods of solo parenting-and has built strong partnerships to ensure they feel seen and supported.

Collaborations with military programs, family-care professionals, boutiques, and wellness practitioners have fueled Milk Drunk Club's regional and national growth. Doulas, midwives, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, and other maternal-care supporters naturally introduce the brand to families seeking community-driven resources, while boutique partnerships offer in-person access to the apparel line.

Milk Drunk Club is currently in the early development stage of an eco-friendly storage system intended for expressed infant nutrition. Current storage options on the market rely heavily on single-use plastics. The new concept, still in its formative phase, reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability and its desire to offer practical solutions that simplify the lives of pumping parents without environmental compromise.

This sustainability initiative strongly resonates with the brand's primary demographic of parents aged 25–40, who increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious purchasing choices.

Milk Drunk Club's ecosystem-including apparel, education, community support, and product development-positions the company as a comprehensive resource for modern parents rather than a traditional retail brand.

The company maintains an active presence across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, where it provides educational insights, community connection, and updates for families across the country. While deeply rooted in the Lowcountry, Milk Drunk Club serves customers nationwide through its online platform.

