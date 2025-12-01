403
Kuwait Gaffer Eyes Victory Ahead Of Difficult Egypt Clash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's head coach Hأ©lio Sousa believes his men are well prepared ahead of their 2025 FIFA Arab Cup campaign opener against Egypt on Tuesday, acknowledging the "difficult" challenge that awaits them.
Hailing his side's omnipresence in the competition, the Portuguese told a press conference that he was confident of a "positive result" on the back of a 2-0 playoffs win over Mauritania that allowed his men to book their spot in the Qatar-hosted showpiece.
On the challenge against what he described as an Egyptian side loaded with "quality," he said it would be the sternest test yet of what his men are capable of, citing that African sides are typically among the standout performers in the competition.
Right winger Eid Al-Rashidi echoed his coach's sentiments ahead of the fixture, saying that the team underwent vigorous training sessions that focused on tactics in a bid to avert some of the pitfalls they encountered last time out.
Egypt gaffer Helmy Toulan has said that his men are equally prepared ahead of the contest, pinning his hopes on talisman and captain Amr El Solia, with the latter underlining the primary goal of going as far as possible in the competition.
Alongside Kuwait and Egypt, the UAE and Jordan round out group three of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, which runs from December 1-18 in the Qatari capital Doha. (end)
