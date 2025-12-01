403
FIFA 2025 Arab Cup Gets Underway In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The 11th edition of the FIFA 2025 Arab Cup opened at Al-Bayt stadium in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Monday, amid a glittery ceremony attended by Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Defending champions Algeria look to retain their title in a competition that is set to witness some 16 countries vying for supremacy, before the final contest slated for December 18 in Lusail stadium, the largest stadium in the Middle East region by capacity.
Qatar, Palestine, Tunisia and Syria comprise group one, while group two sees Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Comoros, in addition go Group three that features Kuwait, Egypt, UAE and Jordan, and group four brings together Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain and Sudan.
Syria edged out 1-0 winners over Tunisia in the curtain raiser earlier on Monday, while host nation Qatar take on Palestine in group one action. (end)
