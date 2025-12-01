Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Finland Amb.


2025-12-01 03:03:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday a copy of credentials of Ambassador of Finland to Kuwait Johan Mustonen.
During the reception, the minister wished the new ambassador the best of luck in his mission and closer relations between both countries. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

