Liberia Launches Triple Elimination Strategy At 2025 World AIDS Day Celebration

Today, the nation witnessed the official launch of the Triple Elimination Strategy at Capitol Hill, targeting HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B. The launch of Liberia's Triple Elimination Strategy during the 2025 World AIDS Day aims to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B while demonstrating the government's commitment to strengthening the health system and advancing national and global public health goals.

Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto delivered the keynote address on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, underscoring the government's renewed obligation to expand domestic financing for HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and program coordination, an intervention she described as essential to safeguarding the nation's health security.“Government remains firmly committed to increasing domestic financing for HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and program coordination,” she declared, reaffirming the administration's push for stronger national ownership of the HIV response.

Representing the Vice President, Dr. Kpoto emphasized that Liberia must take full responsibility for the health and well-being of its people. She announced Vice President Koung's commitments on the matter:“Liberia must take full responsibility for the health and well-being of its people. I, Jeremiah K. Koung, commit to the following: strengthening domestic financing to secure the future of our HIV response; extending community-led initiatives to reach vulnerable populations and eliminate stigma; and integrating HIV services into the broader health system for sustainable lives.”

Dr. Kpoto performed the formal launch:“Ladies and gentlemen, I am honored to officially launch the triple elimination of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B in Liberia.” She noted that Liberia has made remarkable progress in HIV testing coverage over the past seven years. Testing rates have surged from 10 percent in 2017 to nearly 90 percent in 2024, a leap that has prevented more than 1,000 newborn babies from acquiring HIV at birth.“Liberia has increased HIV testing from 10 percent in 2017 to nearly 90 percent in 2024. This means over 1,000 newborn lives have been protected from HIV,” she highlighted.

Dr. Kpoto added that the country remains committed to improving maternal and neonatal outcomes through integrated care:“We want to protect mothers and newborn babies through integrated care,” she said. She concluded with a call for collective resolve in achieving an AIDS-free future:“Ending AIDS is not an aspiration but a promise, one that requires unity, leadership, and sustained commitment.”

Delivering the day's welcome statement, Dr. Cecelia J. Nuta, Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission, commended Liberia's progress in its HIV response but cautioned that the fight was far from over.“This day carries profound meaning for our country,” she said.“AIDS is a human reality, and the estimated 36,000 people living with HIV in 2025 reflect both progress and a continuing challenge. Fewer people are dying because care has improved, but inclusion from all fronts remains essential if we are to end AIDS in Liberia.”

On behalf of H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, Emma K. Appleton, a student of Zoe Louise Preparatory School, read the Proclamation, which reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to global health goals.

The document recalled that, since AIDS was first diagnosed in 1981, it has posed“a serious threat to the well-being of the human race,” and that December 1 each year is observed globally“to honor those who have lost their lives and show solidarity with people living with HIV/AIDS.” It noted Liberia's progress through“national policies, community-based programs, and partnerships with civil society, international donors, and healthcare professionals,” while calling for renewed efforts to strengthen health systems, promote inclusion, and protect human rights.

Meanwhile, Alieu Dia, UNDP Resident Representative to Liberia, speaking on behalf of UN Resident Coordinator Christine N. Umutoni, emphasized the need for equality, inclusion, and sustained investment.

“Despite the shocks of recent years, the commitment to end AIDS as a public-health threat remains unwavering,” he said.“Communities continue to lead innovation in prevention and care. Yet stigma and inequality still block progress. Liberia's response must build local capacity and ensure that every person, no matter who they are, has access to services and the rights they deserve.”

He urged partners to“renew our commitment,” adding,“Working alongside the government and networks of people living with HIV, we can achieve an inclusive response.”

Dr. Jonathan Flomo, Program Manager of the National AIDS and STI Control Program, presented an update on Liberia's clinical progress.

Citing UNAIDS data, he reported that about 36,000 Liberians are currently living with HIV. He outlined the global 95-95-95 targets for 2030: 95 percent of people living with HIV should know their status, 95 percent of those who know their status should be on treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment should achieve viral suppression.

“Liberia has reached 86-99-95 percent,” Dr. Flomo said proudly, noting that 32,596 people are on treatment nationwide.

He highlighted new prevention strategies:“We have introduced Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, which helps prevent HIV infection,” he said.“We are ensuring that Injectable PrEP is available in the country to optimize HIV prevention.”

The ceremony also drew a range of speakers representing LibNeP+, LPRIDE, faith-based organizations, the United Nations, the Swedish Embassy, and the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism. Lawmakers from both the House and Senate Committees on Health pledged to strengthen healthcare funding and ensure accountability in the national HIV response.

This year's celebration was held under the global theme,“Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response,” and re-cast nationally as“Mobilizing Domestic Support, Transforming the AIDS Response.” The observance seeks to galvanize national momentum by fusing political resolve, local engagement, and sustainable investment in Liberia's HIV response.

The Ministry of Health reiterates its resolve to maintain the momentum, ensuring that Liberia not only keeps pace with global health priorities but ultimately prevails in the enduring quest to end AIDS as a public health threat.

