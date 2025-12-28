American Airlines Pilot's Salary Goes Viral - The Zeros Make Jaws Drop. Can You Guess How Much It Is?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Everyday, pilots carry thousands of lives on their shoulders when they enter the cockpit to fly a plane - a crucial job that requires an exceptional skillset. But do they get compensated enough for that?

A Miami-based American Airlines pilot has somewhat shed light on the question, at least for his company. The pilot, who shared their salary pay statement on Reddit, left many people speechless by the sheer number of zeroes in it.

How much is American Airlines pilot salary?

As per the alleged image shared by the Redditor who claims to be an American Airlines pilot, their total year to date compensation was around $458,000.

The hourly pay, which includes flight hours only, was whopping $363.87 per hour.

| Pilot in Mexico City refuses to take off over unpaid wages

The American Airlines pilot salary has left the internet speechless.

However, the authenticity of the American Airlines pilot salary could not be confirmed by Livemint independently.

The pilot, who shared the image on Reddit, is a captain who flies Boeing 737 Max, one of the largest commercial flights.

However, it must be noted that pilots cannot just fly planes for an infinite number of hours to get paid a high salary. Their hours are limited by federal regulations. According to aviation website Flying, factors like rest between flights, hours spent doing pre and post-flight duties, and the seniority of a pilot with a said airline are also taken into account while setting their flying hours.

As per Flying, pilot salary can increase even more based on the size of aircraft they fly. For captains of aircraft like Boeing 777 or Airbus A350, the salary can increase to up to $450 an hour. This means they get an even fatter paycheck.

| Delhi HC seeks DGCA response over alleged relaxations to pilot fatigue rules| Pilot not to be blamed, dont carry burden on yourself: SC to father of pilot killed in AI plane crash Netizens stunned

The internet was stunned at the American Airline pilot salary, with many saying that they should be compensated with top pay considering the lives they are responsible for every day.

“I don't get what the problem is, he has thousands of life on his hands he should be payed top salary,” one user commented.

“I am absolutely fine with the bloke who's in charge of the machine that is holding me 35k ft in the air being paid a lot of money,” another agreed.

Another user reminded the sheer amount of work pilots do.

“$458K sounds wild until you realize it's flight hours only, insane schedules, constant recurrency training, and being responsible for lives at 35,000 feet. Still... that's elite money,” the user quipped.