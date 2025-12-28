Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Bound Air India Express Flight From Goa Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Dense Fog

Delhi Bound Air India Express Flight From Goa Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Dense Fog


2025-12-28 09:00:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Goa was diverted to Ahmedabad because of dense fog over the capital city.

According to ANI, the flight took off from Goa's Mopa Airport at 11:55 PM and was scheduled to land at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2:35 AM. However, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The news agency also stated that the flight was not diverted to Jaipur Airport because it was already congested, as several flights had been diverted there due to foggy conditions.

MENAFN28122025007365015876ID1110532720



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search