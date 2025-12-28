Delhi Bound Air India Express Flight From Goa Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Dense Fog
According to ANI, the flight took off from Goa's Mopa Airport at 11:55 PM and was scheduled to land at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2:35 AM. However, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad.
The news agency also stated that the flight was not diverted to Jaipur Airport because it was already congested, as several flights had been diverted there due to foggy conditions.
