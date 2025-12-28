Shadab Khan Returns: Pakistan T20I Squad Announced For Sri Lanka Tour

Fit-again allrounder Shadab Khan returned to Pakistan's squad for next month's three-match Twenty20 international series in Sri Lanka, selectors said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old missed a large part of Pakistan's cricket with a shoulder injury since June but regained full fitness after surgery in Britain.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the squad had new players as some seniors were allowed to play in the Big Bash League in Australia.

"Shadab is included in the squad after he regained full fitness for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on 7, 9 and 11 January," said a PCB release.

Senior batsman Babar Azam and pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali will miss the tour due to playing in Australia.

Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side who are in the final phase of preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Khawaja Nafay is also included in the squad after his impressive show with Pakistan's second string team in the last two years.

Squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.