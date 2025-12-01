Snigur Stunned, Zvonareva Advances At Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Former champion Daria Snigur became the first major casualty as the 28th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge got under way at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai on Monday.

The 23-year-old from Ukraine – champion here in 2021 and runner-up to Ana Bogdan in 2019 – fell to a spirited fightback from Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew to go down 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes.

The history of the oldest tennis tournament for women in the Middle East is such that no player has either successfully defended their singles title or won here in Dubai on at least two occasions.

But, going into her match on court number one Snigur must have never had this thought crossing her mind as she took the opening set 6-1.

However, her 23-year-old opponent from Thailand started to make her presence felt while going after everything that was sent across to her by Snigur.

The Thai simply dug in deep and refused to give up while chasing down each and every ball to eventually register her first break in the fifth to lead 3-2. But Snigur broke back, only to see her nippy opponent go on to register a second break and win the set 6-4.

The deciding third proved to be a see-saw battle as Snigur raced to an early 2-0 cushion. But, Sawangkaew – Thailand's number one player, who peaked at No. 100 on the WTA Tour in June this year – roared back to level 2-2. One more break and a held serve, and Sawangkaew was cruising at 4-2.

And that's when she started cramping. The physio came once and then a second time, as Snigur started showing signs of frustration at possibly having her rhythm broken with these interruptions. Though struggling with her movement, Sawangkaew maintained her focus and wrapped up set and match.

“I have not been able to adapt to outdoor conditions yet. It is far too hot for me here,” Sawangkaew admitted.

“Hopefully one day of rest will do me well and I can be ready for the second round,” she added.

Turning back the years was former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Croatia's Tara Wuerth. Now 41 years, and among the older WTA players, Zvonareva was pleased to advance in this competition.

“That was a tough match, and that is to be expected against these younger players. For sure my overall experience did come into play, but at the end of it I still had to play and win in a rather physical match out there,” Zvonareva said.

“It's always going to be one day at a time for someone my age, and that is exactly my mindset going into this week,” the 41-year-old added.

Meanwhile, the eight qualifiers for the main draw were also decided led by top-seeded Mai Hontama. Joining her were countrywomen Mei Yamaguchi and Sara Saito along with Swiss girl Valentina Ryser, Germany's Caroline Werner, Great Britain's Mika Stojsavljevic, Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova and Russia's Sofya Lansere.

Results (Main draw): Mananchaya Sawangkaew bt Daria Snigur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Vera Zvonareva bt Tara Wuerth 6-3, 6-4; Arantxa Rus bt Arina Rodionova 6-3, 6-4; Vendula Valdmannova bt Katarzyna Kawa 6-2, 6-2; Elena Pridankina bt Anastasia Zakharova 7-5, 7-6 (5); Polina Iatcenko bt Freya Christie 6-0, 6-2.