Pope Prays For Peace In Crisis-Hit Lebanon And Region

Pope Leo XIV prayed for peace in Lebanon and the region on Monday as he kicked off day two of his trip to the multi-confessional country with a visit to a famous pilgrimage site.

Thousands of people cheered, ululated and threw rice in celebration as Leo travelled in the popemobile up a winding road to a monastery in Annaya in the mountains north of Beirut which hosts the tomb of Saint Charbel, AFP photographers said.

Leo arrived from Turkey on Sunday on his inaugural visit abroad as pontiff and brought a message of hope, particularly to youth in Lebanon whose faith in their crisis-hit country has dwindled.

"For the world, we ask for peace. We especially implore it for Lebanon and for the entire Levant," he said from deep inside the candle-lit stone monastery.

Saint Charbel is a Maronite hermit who was canonised in 1977 and who enjoys broad popularity beyond the Christian community.

Depictions of the white-bearded saint can be found in homes, vehicles and workplaces across the country.

Music resonated and bells rang out from the site where thousands had gathered amid strict security measures.

"Saint Charbel is like a father to me, and is the greatest saint in my life," said beautician Jihane Daccache, standing in front of the monastery.

"The pope's visit today is historic, to a land that always yearns for peace. He brings a message of hope and faith to me and all Lebanese" despite all the difficulties, she told AFP.

- 'Greatest blessing' -

Leo has called on Lebanon's leaders to serve their long-suffering people, who have emigrated in droves from the Mediterranean country.

Thousands of people had braved the rain and lined the streets north of Beirut from early morning to give the pope a warm welcome as his motorcade passed, with some waving Lebanese or Vatican flags.

"Everyone goes to Rome to see the pope, but he has come to us," said housewife Therese Daraouni, 61, among those waiting to see Leo.

"This is the greatest blessing, and the greatest grace and hope for Lebanon. I hope people unite for the sake of Lebanon and its people," she told AFP.

Lebanon is reeling from a six-year economic collapse widely blamed on official corruption and mismanagement, and many also fear renewed war between Israel and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire in November 2024 that sought to end more than a year of hostilities.

Israel has intensified strikes on Lebanon in recent weeks despite the truce, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government is under heavy US pressure to disarm the Iran-backed militants.

"We are very happy about the pope's visit. His trip has brought a smile back to our faces," said Yasmine Chidiac, hoping to catch sight of the pope.

"We always have hope and faith in peace, and hope that Lebanon remains a beacon and meeting place" for the world, she added.

Inter-religious meeting

Leo is to address bishops and clergy at a shrine in Harissa, also north of Beirut, where a giant statue of Our Lady of Lebanon overlooks the Mediterranean from a plunging hilltop.

The pope will also hold an inter-religious event in central Beirut's Martyrs' Square with figures from many of Lebanon's 18 officially recognised religious denominations.

He will then meet young people at the patriarchate of Lebanon's Maronite church in Bkerke, outside the capital.

Authorities have proclaimed Monday and Tuesday as official holidays, and ramped-up security measures include road closures and a ban on all drone photography.

Leo has called on Lebanon's leaders to place themselves "with commitment and dedication at the service" of the people and has urged reconciliation in a country whose 1975-1990 civil war divisions have never fully healed.

"Peace is knowing how to live together, in communion, as reconciled people," Leo had said, also noting Lebanon's "exodus of young people and families seeking a future elsewhere".

His trip has been eagerly awaited in multi-confessional Lebanon, where the last pope to visit was Benedict XVI in 2012.

In Turkey, Leo took a cautious approach, balancing political sensitivities while also urging unity and respect for religious diversity.