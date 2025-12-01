National Anthem At 11Am: UAE Invites Everyone To Sing Together On Eid Al Etihad

On Tuesday, December 2, at exactly 11am, everyone who calls the UAE home is called to join in the nationwide simultaneous singing of the UAE National Anthem, reflecting“the spirit of unity and belonging at the heart of Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day).”

On the occasion of UAE National Day, Emiratis, expatriates, and visitors - whether at home, on the street, or in public places across all seven emirates - are encouraged to take part in this shared national moment.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted on the social media platform X on Monday, reminding the exact time and date of the synchronised singing of 'Ishy Bilady'.

Residents have also received an SMS reminder on Monday to participate in this national initiative,“that reflects the spirit of unity and belonging at the heart of Eid Al Etihad – a powerful echo that carries through every home, street, and city (in the UAE).”

To celebrate the nation's rich and diverse communities, the anthem has been transliterated phonetically in Arabic and English. Everyone is invited to participate using the official sing-along video here:

They are also urged to capture the moment – showcasing their pride and sense of togetherness – on social media using the hashtags #EidAlEtihad #VoicesOfUnity.