Free Metro Tickets For FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Ticket Holders

The opportunity will be available for fans holding Arab Cup tickets to use Doha Metro for free for all ticket holders during the days of the matches, in an effort to enhance the experience of visitors and residents in the State of Qatar.

Fans will be able to access all six stadiums of the tournament via a modern transportation network that includes Doha Metro, public buses, trams, and taxis.

The organizing committee has prepared an integrated plan for transportation during the tournament in coordination with the relevant authorities. the opening match will be held today, and the final match scheduled for December 18 at Lusail iconic stadium.

The other stadiums hosting the matches include Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Stadium 974.

The accompanying events will include a variety of cultural and entertainment activities that will take place across fan zones located throughout the country in all stadiums.

The tournament's official mascot“Juha” embodies an iconic figure in Arab heritage, considered one of the symbols of literary and folk imagination in the region.

