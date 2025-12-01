Christmas At Schnepf Farms Returns With Its Biggest Holiday Experience Yet For 2025

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Dec. 1. 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Christmas at Schnepf Farms is back for the holidays, and this year's outdoor holiday experience is bigger and better than ever. When the gates opened onguests gained access to more thanof the East Valley farm and nearly. Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs Thursday through Sunday from November 28 through December 28, 2025.



Image caption: Christmas at Schnepf Farms Returns With Its Biggest Holiday Experience Yet.

This season's offerings include a Christmas carousel, a hayride to feed the reindeer, a petting zoo, ice skating, a four-lane giant slide, a holiday obstacle course, and snow-globe mini golf. Children can experience the magic of the season with a personal audience with Santa Claus and explore the all-new interactive Santa's Workshop, where they can step into Kris Kringle's world, peek into the toy-making process, and write letters to the North Pole.

Kids of all ages can hop aboard the Illumination Express train ride, featuring a dazzling synchronized light show set to classic holiday music. Guests can then relax around Schnepf Farms' Christmas campfires, with optional add-on hotdog or s'mores kits. Additionally, a variety of food vendors and food trucks will also be available throughout the event.

“Every year we work to make Schnepf Farms come alive at Christmastime,” said Callie Graham, one of the event's organizers.“With more attractions, décor, and festive treats available than ever before, we are confident our 2025 season will be the best yet.”

Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs Thursday through Sunday from November 28 through December 28 and is open daily the week leading up to Christmas. The farm is closed on Christmas Day but open Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit .

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at