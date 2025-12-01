Raúl Castro's Grandson Displays His Roots Of Power In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro (white guayabera) was a bodyguard for his grandfather, former Cuban President Raúl Castro. In Cuba, Raúl Guillermo is known for his lavish lifestyle, which he complements with frequent private trips to Panama on executive jets. Raúl Rodríguez Castro's constant travels between Havana, Caracas, and Panama expose private movements, discreet ties, and political connections that require explanation.

Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, known as El Cangrejo and grandson of the former ruler Raúl Castro, was spotted at a luxury party in the Hotel Playa Cayo Santa María Beach Resort & SPA, one of the most exclusive tourist destinations in Cuba, while the country is experiencing one of the worst economic crises in its history.

