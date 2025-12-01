Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Additional Debt Securities - Admission To Trading


2025-12-01 02:07:37
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Additional debt securities - Admission to trading
01.12.2025 / 14:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

1 December 2025

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc (“Travelex”)

1 December 2025

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the GBP12,000,000 15% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062), which were issued as part of the £12 million fundraising that concluded on 1 October 2025 (the“ Additional Notes”) were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 1 December 2025.

The Additional Notes represent a new series of notes under the existing Sterling Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020, in addition to the existing 3.01% Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062).

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

...

For other enquiries:

...

–END–

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

01.12.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: XS3194920388, XS3194920628
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2238276

End of News EQS News Service

2238276 01.12.2025 CET/CEST

EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

