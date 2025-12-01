Additional Debt Securities - Admission To Trading
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc (“Travelex”)
1 December 2025
Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex is pleased to announce that the GBP12,000,000 15% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062), which were issued as part of the £12 million fundraising that concluded on 1 October 2025 (the“ Additional Notes”) were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 1 December 2025.
The Additional Notes represent a new series of notes under the existing Sterling Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020, in addition to the existing 3.01% Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062).
