Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

Additional debt securities - Admission to trading

01.12.2025 / 14:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

1 December 2025

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc (“Travelex”)

1 December 2025

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the GBP12,000,000 15% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062), which were issued as part of the £12 million fundraising that concluded on 1 October 2025 (the“ Additional Notes”) were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 1 December 2025.

The Additional Notes represent a new series of notes under the existing Sterling Note Trust Deed originally dated 6 October 2020, in addition to the existing 3.01% Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062).

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:

...

For other enquiries:

...

–END–

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .

01.12.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

