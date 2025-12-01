Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

01.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden

Leading provider of infrastructure & construction transportation and machine rental services

Strategic add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expanding Nordic presence Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million Munich, December 1, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö in the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment. For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further expand Mutares' Nordic footprint and strengthen its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market. Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

