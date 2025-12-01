Mutares Has Completed The Acquisition Of M3 Group In Sweden
|
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment
Mutares has completed the acquisition of M3 Group in Sweden
Munich, December 1, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö in the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment.
For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further expand Mutares' Nordic footprint and strengthen its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.
01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2237726
|
2237726 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
