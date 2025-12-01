Young Chinese Revive, Transform Ancient Crafts For Modern Markets

Caption: A staff member displays a Lord Rabbit, known as Tu'er Ye in Chinese (a traditional handicraft and a festive clay toy for children, especially in Beijing), during the 2025 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) brand promotion week in Dali City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov, 23,2025.(Xinhua/HuChao)

