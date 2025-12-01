Egypt Unveils 'Rada'a 300' Rocket System And Locally Produced Howitzers, Drones At EDEX2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt unveiled its new“Rada'a 300” multiple launch rocket system and the first batch of locally manufactured K9A1 howitzers on Monday, as officials emphasised the necessity of military deterrence amid widening regional conflict.



The hardware was presented during the opening of the fourth Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), inaugurated by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in New Cairo. The event highlighted Cairo's accelerating drive toward localising complex military technologies, from heavy artillery to advanced loitering munitions.

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa stated the new systems were part of a strategy to possess“deterrent power capable of preserving national security” and achieving strategic balance.

“These efforts... send a strong message to anyone attempting to threaten Egypt's security and stability,” Mostafa said, adding that the goal is to reassure the public of the country's industrial and technological capacity to protect its territory.

The centrepiece of the reveal was the “Rada'a 300” (Deterrence 300), a multi-calibre tracked rocket system capable of engaging targets at a range of 300 kilometres. Designed for operational flexibility on difficult ground, the system operates on a tracked chassis capable of speeds up to 40 km/h on both paved and unpaved terrain, marking a significant extension of the Egyptian Army's strike capabilities.

Displayed alongside it was the K9A1 EGY 155mm howitzer, a localised version of the South Korean artillery system. Officials confirmed that the howitzer is now produced with 67% local manufacturing content, with the first battalion scheduled for delivery to the Armed Forces in the first half of 2026. The production ecosystem includes locally manufactured 155mm ammunition and an automatic fire control system produced by Arab International Optronics.







Beyond the headline weapons, the Ministry of Military Production announced a critical industrial breakthrough: the domestic production of armoured steel. Egypt is now manufacturing steel plates up to 30mm in thickness-double the previous 15mm capacity-essential for achieving self-sufficiency in building tanks and armoured vehicles.

This material capability supports new vehicles like the “Sina 806”, a fully Egyptian-made armoured recovery vehicle designed to support“Sina 200” mechanised units. The Sina 806 features a 2-ton lifting winch and a towing capacity of 15 tons, expandable to 30 tons, ensuring battlefield resilience for armoured formations. Infantry support was also highlighted with the reveal of the “Sakr 105”, a new shoulder-fired thermobaric launcher.







The exhibition also showcased a suite of unmanned systems, signalling Egypt's entry into the market of loitering munitions and tactical drones. The Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) and private Egyptian firm Tornex displayed several new platforms:



Loitering Munitions: Tornex unveiled the“Jabbar” (variants 150 and 250) and“Voltex” (variants 5 and 10) loitering munitions, alongside FPV (First-Person View) suicide drones.

Tactical Reconnaissance: The“FL350” drone was introduced for squad-level operations; the hand-launched unit weighs just 500 grams.

Counter-Drone Systems: New defensive systems included the“Hares 5” and“AD-3” anti-drone platforms. Joint Ventures: The AOI displayed the“Hamza-1” vertical takeoff drone and the“Scorpion” unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), developed in cooperation with Turkey's Havelsan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Defence Minister General Abdel Megeed Saqr said the exhibition comes during“rapid regional and global transformations”.

Saqr noted that the recent escalation in the Middle East validated President Al-Sisi's repeated warnings regarding the risk of a wider war. He described Egypt's military power as an“investment in real peace,” asserting that the armed forces“protect and do not threaten; they build and develop.”

Following the ceremony, President Al-Sisi toured the exhibition halls, receiving briefings on the new systems and visiting the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. The event was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, and representatives from major global defence companies.