Qatar Unveils Environmental Book Charting Climate And Green Development Progress

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has unveiled a new book documenting the country's environmental achievements and long-term climate ambitions, as officials reaffirm the state's commitment to sustainable development Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched "Environmental Sustainability in Qatar 2025" at a ceremony attended and sponsored by HE Minister Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie. The publication aims to capture Qatar's national journey in protecting natural resources, reducing emissions and embedding sustainability across government and industry.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs, Ahamed Mohammed Al Sada, said sustainability has become a national guiding principle shaping future policies and projects. Qatar, he noted, is working to balance economic growth with environmental protection while improving quality of life Sada described the new book as a reference point that highlights the commitment of both public and private institutions to applying best environmental practices. It also showcases the country's progress in expanding clean energy, improving air-quality monitoring, and backing innovative low-emission initiatives.

The launch was paired with a conference featuring sessions on sustainable transport, green real-estate development and the role of banks in supporting the green economy - a forum that officials said helped generate recommendations aligned with the country's sustainability goals publication comes as Qatar advances several national strategies, including its Third National Development Strategy and the ministry's 2024-2030 environmental strategy. These frameworks set out priorities for environmental governance, resource management and long-term climate planning book outlines key ministry programs, from emissions-reduction initiatives and biodiversity protection to enhanced environmental readiness and improved monitoring systems. It also documents national projects in water, energy and waste management, green infrastructure and sustainable mobility highlight conservation efforts for marine and terrestrial wildlife, habitat restoration projects, species-monitoring programs and regular coastal clean-ups. The publication also features community-led environmental initiatives and research projects that have deepened understanding of Qatar's ecosystems sustainability is another focal point, with case studies on expanding green spaces, upgrading public parks, adopting green-building standards and integrating public transport, electric vehicles and pedestrian and cycling networks into city planning book also details Qatar's participation in global climate agreements, its role in hosting major environmental conferences and its support for developing nations seeking climate finance and resilience assistance ministry said the publication reflects Qatar's dedication to documenting its environmental progress and advancing a development model that balances economic growth with the preservation of natural resources. The goal, it added, is to ensure long-term environmental security for future generations and contribute to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.