Antea Group Welcomes Amy Couch Schultz As A Senior Consultant, M&A And Risk Management Expert

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., December 1, 2025 /3BL/ - Antea Group USA is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Couch Schultz, as a Senior Consultant supporting our Environmental Mergers & Acquisitions practice area. A proven leader with deep experience in professional consulting, insurance, and private industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge in managing and performing environmental due diligence projects in support of mergers and acquisitions of all sizes.

Her M&A and risk management experience includes:



Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) due diligence and transaction services

Business and environmental risk analysis and mitigation strategies

ESG evaluations and product stewardship

EHS management and regulatory compliance (US and International)

Insurance technical underwriting and claim support Sector experience that spans energy, chemical, manufacturing, mining, food, beverage, agri-business, and pharmaceutical industries.

Amy joins Antea Group from Chubb Risk Consulting, where she most recently served as Vice President and Environmental Risk Engineering Program Manager in support of the Chubb Environmental underwriting team. She holds an M.S. in Chemical Hazard Assessment from the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public Health, and a B.S., Magna Cum Laude, in Biology from Muskingum College (now Muskingum University).

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our team,” said Aaron Lapine, Chief Operating Officer.“Her deep understanding of M&A due diligence, business risk analysis, and complex global operations, particularly within the environmental and ESG space, positions her as a tremendous asset for our clients. Amy's leadership and specialized expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand and customize our M&A services for key clients and market sectors we serve.”

Learn more about our Environmental M&A services.