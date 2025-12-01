Antea Group Welcomes Amy Couch Schultz As A Senior Consultant, M&A And Risk Management Expert
Her M&A and risk management experience includes:
-
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) due diligence and transaction services
Business and environmental risk analysis and mitigation strategies
ESG evaluations and product stewardship
EHS management and regulatory compliance (US and International)
Insurance technical underwriting and claim support
Sector experience that spans energy, chemical, manufacturing, mining, food, beverage, agri-business, and pharmaceutical industries.
Amy joins Antea Group from Chubb Risk Consulting, where she most recently served as Vice President and Environmental Risk Engineering Program Manager in support of the Chubb Environmental underwriting team. She holds an M.S. in Chemical Hazard Assessment from the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public Health, and a B.S., Magna Cum Laude, in Biology from Muskingum College (now Muskingum University).
“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our team,” said Aaron Lapine, Chief Operating Officer.“Her deep understanding of M&A due diligence, business risk analysis, and complex global operations, particularly within the environmental and ESG space, positions her as a tremendous asset for our clients. Amy's leadership and specialized expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand and customize our M&A services for key clients and market sectors we serve.”
Learn more about our Environmental M&A services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment