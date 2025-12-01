Beyond Pink By HEALTH Magazine Brings Together Experts, Survivors And Community Voices To Champion Women's Health In The UAE

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Beyond Pink event brought together healthcare leaders, cancer warriors and community members for an evening dedicated to women's wellness, early detection and empowerment. Held at Grand Hyatt Dubai, with a pre-event networking session, the program opened with a welcome by Health Magazine editor Suchitra Bajpai Chaudhary, setting the tone for a meaningful and insightful gathering.



Beyond Pink by HEALTH Magazine Brings Together Experts, Survivors and Community Voices to Champion Womens Health in the UAE



The two-hour event, featuring two panel discussions, was moderated by eminent journalist Manju Ramanan. The highlight of the evening was the keynote address by globally acclaimed actress and author Lisa Ray, who shared her journey of overcoming multiple myeloma. She stressed the urgency of including women in all clinical studies and encouraged women to consider Hormone Replacement Therapy for menopause relief. Her presence brought depth and inspiration, reminding the audience that resilience, awareness and early intervention can change lives. She was honored with a floral bouquet, plaque, and certificate in recognition of her contribution.



Commenting on the event, Mr. Vignesh S. Unadkat, COO of Thumbay Media, said, "Women's health deserves this level of attention and openness. I'm grateful to everyone who showed up, spoke up and helped turn Beyond Pink into a space where learning, support and hope came together."



The first panel brought together top medical experts including Dr. Brajesh Mittal (Cardiology), Dr. Shady Lahbib (Nutrition), Dr. Partha Sarathi Das (Reproductive Medicine), Dr. Rini Kuruvilla (Gynaecology and Obstetrics), Dr. Muhammad S. Tahir (Mental Health) and clinical dietitian Ms. Mitun Sarkar. Each specialist addressed key issues affecting women today - heart health, nutrition, fertility, gynaecological screening, mental well-being and lifestyle balance. Their insights offered clear, actionable takeaways for women to prioritize their health at every stage of life.



The second panel shifted the spotlight to courage and lived experiences. Breast cancer warriors Ms. Renuka Parmeshwar Sharma and Ms. Shirin Sarkaree shared their personal battles, offering messages of hope, perseverance and the power of early screening. Supporting the discussion, General surgeon Dr Mansukhani guided the audience on the importance of self-examination, timely diagnosis and regular screenings to reduce risks and avoid advanced-stage treatment.



Dr. Nadia Choudhry, Founder and Managing Director of NADZ Healthcare, added, "At NADZ, we believe health is not just about treatments - it is about dignity, care and being present when it matters most. Supporting an initiative like Beyond Pink reflects our commitment to empower every woman with knowledge, compassion and access. We are proud to stand with survivors, experts and community leaders to shine a light on women's health across the UAE."



Beyond Pink delivered a simple message - women's health deserves attention, conversation and community support. The event reaffirmed that wellbeing is not a luxury but a necessity, and every woman deserves the tools and knowledge to take charge of her life.



The event was Organised by Health Magazine and Thumbay Media, sponsored by NADZ Home Healthcare, G.O.A.T Realty, Orchid Fertility and Acacia Garden Centre LLC, along with several individual sponsors, including Ms Dutta, Ms Jaffer, Ms Agarwal and Dr Kuruvilla - all of whom champion the cause of women's health.