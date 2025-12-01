Afghan, Iranian Officials Talk Clean Energy, Power Equipment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat has met with Iran's ambassador to Kabul and both sides discussed expanded cooperation in the fields of clean and renewable energy and the production of electrical equipment.

In a statement, DABS said Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, DABS CEO held a meeting at his office with Ali Reza Bigdeli, Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides talked about developing renewable and clean energy sources and enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

Omar stressed the importance of investment in renewable energy development and electrical equipment production, saying the level of investment in these areas has increased more than ever in Afghanistan. He added that Iranian investors can also benefit from the available opportunities and invest in these sectors.

According to the statement, Bigdeli said Iran and Afghanistan share deep civilizational and cultural ties, and cooperation between the two countries in economic and commercial fields should expand.

He also assured full cooperation in all areas, including facilitating visa issuance for technical engineers.

