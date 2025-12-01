2 Drinking Water Supply Networks Completed In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department of southern Ghazni province says two drinking water supply networks have been completed at a cost of more than 20 million afghanis and put into use in Nawa and Gilan districts.

Mohammad Qasim Amini, head of the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the networks were constructed with financial support from UNICEF for residents of Sikandar Khel and Rordi villages in Nawa district, and the Hasan area of Gilan district.

According to Amini, each network has the capacity to store 20 cubic meters of water, and 130-meter-deep wells have been drilled for each system. He added that a total of 25,500 meters of pipeline has been installed and around 350 water taps have been fitted.

Local residents expressed satisfaction over the completion of the water supply systems.

Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Gilan district, told Pajhwok that they previously faced serious challenges in accessing clean drinking water and villagers were forced to fetch water from distant areas.

He said the new systems had now resolved their drinking water shortage problem.

Officials say efforts are underway to construct similar facilities in other remote parts of Ghazni province.

A few days ago, four other drinking water supply networks were also put into operation in Giro, Waghaz, Gilan and Muqur districts of Ghazni.

