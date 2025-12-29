Regional Airline Boom Boosts Qatar's Role As Global Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's aviation sector is set to benefit from a strong regional airline boom, as Middle East carriers are projected to lead global profitability in 2026, reinforcing Doha's position as a major international aviation hub.

Driven by rising passenger demand, expanding route networks and sustained investment in infrastructure, fleet renewal and sustainability, the regional upswing is expected to translate into continued growth for Qatar's aviation ecosystem, an official said.

Speaking to The Peninsula, aviation expert and Ground Instructor at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Khamis Abdullah Alkhelaifi, said international forecasts point to sustained growth for the region, with Qatar well-positioned as a major global hub.

According to projections by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines in the Middle East are expected to record the highest profitability worldwide in 2026, supported by robust travel demand and high net profit margins. Alkhelaifi noted that passenger demand in the region is growing faster than the global average, enabling airlines to operate more flights, achieve higher load factors and expand route networks.

He said the positive outlook also reflects broader gains across the global aviation industry, with airlines expected to post improved profitability in 2026 compared with 2025. These gains are being driven by stronger operational efficiency and more stable demand, trends that directly benefit carriers such as Qatar Airways.

A key pillar of Qatar's aviation growth is Hamad International Airport (HIA), which continues to enhance capacity and efficiency.

Alkhelaifi said the recent expansion of Concourses D and E has increased the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 65 million. Ongoing optimisation efforts, he added, are expected to raise that figure to between 75 and 77 million passengers within the current infrastructure footprint, allowing Doha to accommodate growth ahead of any major future expansions.

Operational improvements at HIA are also expected to strengthen Qatar's hub performance. Additional gates, streamlined passenger flows, and optimised taxiways and wave scheduling are anticipated to reduce delays, improve connectivity and support higher throughput.

On the airline side, Qatar Airways is preparing to strengthen its regional and international network in 2026.