Spike In Vegetable Prices At Dambulla Economic Centre
Carrots are now being sold at Rs. 700 to Rs. 1,000 per kilogram, while beans and leeks are priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 800 per kilogram. Pumpkin, which previously sold for around Rs. 30 per kilogram, has surged to Rs. 100–130.
Traders at the centre attributed the steep price increases to the widespread destruction of vegetable plots caused by recent heavy rains and landslides. The loss of crops has significantly reduced supply, driving up prices across the market.
Officials and traders have warned that the disruption in supply could continue to affect vegetable prices in the coming weeks, urging consumers to plan purchases accordingly.
