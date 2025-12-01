REXEL: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From November 24 To November 28, 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|24/11/2025
|FR0010451203
|17 722
|30,8787
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|25/11/2025
|FR0010451203
|8 791
|31,0951
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/11/2025
|FR0010451203
|31 930
|31,8829
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|27/11/2025
|FR0010451203
|33 000
|32,2097
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|28/11/2025
|FR0010451203
|24 284
|32,3305
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|115 727
|31,8564
