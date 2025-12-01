New Emory University Study Published In JAMA Confirms MISTR's Telehealth Model Is Transforming HIV Prevention In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 1 in 5 People on PrEP in the United States Receive their PrEP through MISTR

San Juan, PR, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Emory University, published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), confirms that telehealth has become a cornerstone of HIV prevention in the United States, with MISTR now delivering care to nearly one in five Americans using PrEP.

Analyzing de-identified data from 2018 to 2025, Emory researchers examined MISTR's national telehealth platform alongside CDC and AIDSVu data on PrEP use in the United States. They found that MISTR provides PrEP and preventive care to nearly one in five (19%) Americans that used PrEP, with 36% of patients uninsured and more than 80% completing at-home testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including hepatitis screening.

The study highlights MISTR as a model for how 340B Drug Pricing Program savings can be used effectively, with discount dollars reinvested to cover the cost of labs, physician consultations, telehealth visits, and care for both insured and uninsured patients. MISTR has also expanded prevention through free DoxyPEP, reducing STI infections by half among its patients.

The study concludes that telehealth is essential to ending HIV in the United States and calls for strong federal and state action to protect programs like 340B, which make prevention accessible to everyone.

“This study is validation that our model works and that telehealth can help end HIV and reduce STIs in the U.S. without costing patients or taxpayers a penny,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR.“When care is free, fast, and stigma-free, people use it.”

Lead author Dr. Aaron Siegler, Associate Professor at Emory University, said the findings show how innovation and policy alignment can drive results.

“The findings demonstrate that telePrEP is contributing meaningfully to PrEP delivery in the United States,” said Dr. Aaron Siegler, Associate Professor at Emory University.“This model appears to improve accessibility for populations underrepresented in traditional clinic-based care.”

Public-health leaders across the political spectrum are urging Congress and HHS to protect 340B and expand regulatory support for telehealth-based HIV prevention.

Harold Phillips, CEO, National Minority AIDS Council: “Ensuring PrEP access is one of NMAC's strategic pathways to ending the HIV epidemic among communities of color. It's why MISTR's telePrEP options are essential, especially in these times of emerging biomedical solutions and declining health insurance provisions.”

Carl Schmid, Executive Director, HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute: “MISTR shows exactly how 340B should work, efficiently, transparently, and focused on outcomes. Congress should maintain programs that deliver this kind of success particularly when the future of federal government funding is uncertain.”

Providing Access to Care by Breaking Down Stigma

MISTR is breaking barriers and dismantling stigma through marketing that celebrates community, confidence, and sex positivity. By meeting people where they are online, at events, and in nightlife spaces, MISTR has helped normalize conversations about sexual health and prevention among priority populations.

The company's recent National PrEP Day campaign reached millions across social platforms and community events nationwide, driving awareness and enrollment in free HIV prevention services. MISTR's visibility and message of empowerment continue to spark open conversations that make sexual health a natural part of everyday life.

About PrEP + DoxyPEP

MISTR and SISTR are the only national platforms providing completely free PrEP with or without insurance. They cover the cost of labs, consultations, prescriptions, and shipping, making prevention entirely free. Even without insurance, it's free and for those with insurance, getting PrEP through MISTR or SISTR helps fund care for uninsured patients.

In addition to PrEP, patients can also choose to bundle DoxyPEP for free, an innovative new tool for STI prevention. DoxyPEP is a single dose of doxycycline taken within 72 hours after sex, shown to significantly reduce the risk of bacterial STIs such as chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

MISTR and SISTR are now enrolling patients to be among the first in the nation to access long-acting injectable PrEP, marketed as Yeztugo, a powerful new option that protects against HIV with just one shot every six months.

Read the full study online here. Sign up for free online PrEP at mistr.

