Seychelles: President Announces High-Level Appointments To Strengthen Government Delivery

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, December 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Dr. Patrick Herminie, in line with his administration's commitment to effective governance, strengthened leadership, and improved service delivery for the Seychellois people, has announced a series of high-level appointments at the levels of Special Advisors, Secretaries of State, and Principal Secretaries.

These appointments are critical to ensuring that Government is positioned to deliver on its national priorities with greater coordination, accountability, and measurable results for citizens. All new appointments will take effect on 1st December 2025.

Appointments of new Chief Executive Officers will be made during the month of December 2025.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT



Ms. Jennifer Vel – Chief of Staff, Presidential Affairs and Economic Advisor

Mr. Nirmal Shah – Special Advisor

Ms. Doreen Zelia – Principal Secretary Administration

Mr. Terry Jones – Principal Secretary Government Implementation and Delivery

Ms. Melissa Simeon – Principal Secretary Public Affairs

Ms. Shelda Commettant – Chief Press Secretary

Mr. Aubrey Payet – Chief Presidential Protocol Affairs Mrs. Anna Gutierez – Chief Public Relations and Communications Advisor

CABINET AFFAIRS AND CIVIL SERVICE



Ms. Margaret Moumou Secretary of State, Cabinet Affairs and Civil Service

Ms. Shella Mohideen Chief Secretary Ms Florry Payet Deputy Cabinet Secretary

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE

Major General Michael Rosette Chief of Defence Force

DEPARTMENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS



Mr. Vinsent Perera Attorney General Ms Wendy Zialor Registrar General

VICE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE



Mr. Alvin Laurence Secretary of State Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Xavier Estico Secretary of State Science, Technology and Innovation

Mr. Benjamin Choppy Principal Secretary Department of Information Communication Technology and Digital Transformation

Ms. Ginnie Lucas Principal Secretary Department of Information

Mr. Daniel Cetoupe Principal Secretary Department of Risk and Disaster Management

Mr. Joseph Francois Secretary of State Lands, Housing and Infrastructure

Mr. Denis Barbe Principal Secretary Department of Lands Mr. Jude Florentine Principal Secretary Department of Housing

MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC PLANNING, TRADE AND INVESTMENT



Mr. Patrick Payet Secretary of State Finance, Economic Planning, Trade & Investment

Ms. Astride Tamatave Principal Secretary Finance Department

Mrs. Elizabeth Agathine Principal Secretary Economic Planning Department Mrs. Natalie Edmond Principal Secretary Trade and Investment Department

MINISTRY OF FISHERIES, AGRICULTURE AND BLUE ECONOMY



Mr. Alain Decommarmond Secretary of State Fisheries and Blue Economy

Mrs. Phillianne Ernesta Principal Secretary Blue Economy

Mr. Keven Nancy Principal Secretary Agriculture Mr. Roy Clarisse Principal Secretary Fisheries

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND THE DIASPORA

Ambassador Ian Madeleine Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora

MINISTRY OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND CIVIL AFFAIRS



Ms. Sheryl Vengadasamy Principal Secretary Homeland Security

Mr. Alain Volcere Principal Secretary Civil Affairs

Mr. Ted Barbe Commissioner of Police

Mr. Antoine Denousse Acting Commissioner of Prison Ms. Tally Domingue Chief Fire Officer Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, PORTS AND CIVIL AVIATION



Mr. Patrick Andre Principal Secretary Land Transport Mr. David Bianchi Principal Secretary Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine

MINISTRY OF HEALTH



Dr. Jude Padayachy Secretary of State for Health

Dr. Bernard Valentin Special Advisor

Dr. Sandra Crewe Principal Secretary Health Services Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Pugazhendi Principal Secretary Policy, Planning, Strategy and Accountability

MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS



Ms. Begitta Jeannevol Special Advisor Youth Affairs

Mr. Jean Larue Special Advisor Sports Ms. Fatime Kante Principal Secretary for Youth and Sport

MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND ENTERPRISE

Mr. Michael Nalletamby Principal Secretary Industry and Enterprise

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND INNER ISLANDS



Mr. Dan Frichot Special Advisor

Mrs. Vicky Van Der Westhuizen Principal Secretary Local Government and Community Services Mr. Denis Antat Principal Secretary Inner Islands Affairs and Community Delivery

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE, ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES



Mr. Denis Matatiken Special Advisor

Mr. Tony Imaduwa Principal Secretary Energy and Climate Affairs Ms. Nanette Laure Principal Secretary Environment and Natural Resources

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT



Mr. John Lesperance Special Advisor

Dr. Justin Zelime Principal Secretary General Education and Curriculum

Mr. Bernard Arnephy Principal Secretary Educational Support and Projects Mr. Jean Alcindor Principal Secretary Human Resource Development

MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING



Ms. Veronique Bresson Special Advisor

Ms. Susan Morel Principal Secretary Employment and Human Resource Planning Mr. Steve Monnaie Principal Secretary Labour Relations and Regulations

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS, FAMILY AND EQUALITY



Mrs. Linda William-Melanie Secretary of State Social Affairs, Family and Equality

Mrs. Beryl Payet Principal Secretary Social Affairs Mr. Mike Morel Principal Secretary Family Affairs and Equality

MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CULTURE



Mrs. Bernadette Willemin Special Advisor Tourism

Mrs. Sherin Francis Principal Secretary Tourism Mrs. Cecile Kalebi Principal Secretary Culture, Arts and National Heritage

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.