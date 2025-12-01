Seychelles: President Announces High-Level Appointments To Strengthen Government Delivery
President Dr. Patrick Herminie, in line with his administration's commitment to effective governance, strengthened leadership, and improved service delivery for the Seychellois people, has announced a series of high-level appointments at the levels of Special Advisors, Secretaries of State, and Principal Secretaries.
These appointments are critical to ensuring that Government is positioned to deliver on its national priorities with greater coordination, accountability, and measurable results for citizens. All new appointments will take effect on 1st December 2025.
Appointments of new Chief Executive Officers will be made during the month of December 2025.
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
-
Ms. Jennifer Vel – Chief of Staff, Presidential Affairs and Economic Advisor
Mr. Nirmal Shah – Special Advisor
Ms. Doreen Zelia – Principal Secretary Administration
Mr. Terry Jones – Principal Secretary Government Implementation and Delivery
Ms. Melissa Simeon – Principal Secretary Public Affairs
Ms. Shelda Commettant – Chief Press Secretary
Mr. Aubrey Payet – Chief Presidential Protocol Affairs
Mrs. Anna Gutierez – Chief Public Relations and Communications Advisor
CABINET AFFAIRS AND CIVIL SERVICE
-
Ms. Margaret Moumou Secretary of State, Cabinet Affairs and Civil Service
Ms. Shella Mohideen Chief Secretary
Ms Florry Payet Deputy Cabinet Secretary
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE
-
Major General Michael Rosette Chief of Defence Force
DEPARTMENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS
-
Mr. Vinsent Perera Attorney General
Ms Wendy Zialor Registrar General
VICE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE
-
Mr. Alvin Laurence Secretary of State Poverty Alleviation
Mr. Xavier Estico Secretary of State Science, Technology and Innovation
Mr. Benjamin Choppy Principal Secretary Department of Information Communication Technology and Digital Transformation
Ms. Ginnie Lucas Principal Secretary Department of Information
Mr. Daniel Cetoupe Principal Secretary Department of Risk and Disaster Management
Mr. Joseph Francois Secretary of State Lands, Housing and Infrastructure
Mr. Denis Barbe Principal Secretary Department of Lands
Mr. Jude Florentine Principal Secretary Department of Housing
MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC PLANNING, TRADE AND INVESTMENT
-
Mr. Patrick Payet Secretary of State Finance, Economic Planning, Trade & Investment
Ms. Astride Tamatave Principal Secretary Finance Department
Mrs. Elizabeth Agathine Principal Secretary Economic Planning Department
Mrs. Natalie Edmond Principal Secretary Trade and Investment Department
MINISTRY OF FISHERIES, AGRICULTURE AND BLUE ECONOMY
-
Mr. Alain Decommarmond Secretary of State Fisheries and Blue Economy
Mrs. Phillianne Ernesta Principal Secretary Blue Economy
Mr. Keven Nancy Principal Secretary Agriculture
Mr. Roy Clarisse Principal Secretary Fisheries
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND THE DIASPORA
-
Ambassador Ian Madeleine Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora
MINISTRY OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND CIVIL AFFAIRS
-
Ms. Sheryl Vengadasamy Principal Secretary Homeland Security
Mr. Alain Volcere Principal Secretary Civil Affairs
Mr. Ted Barbe Commissioner of Police
Mr. Antoine Denousse Acting Commissioner of Prison
Ms. Tally Domingue Chief Fire Officer Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT, PORTS AND CIVIL AVIATION
-
Mr. Patrick Andre Principal Secretary Land Transport
Mr. David Bianchi Principal Secretary Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine
MINISTRY OF HEALTH
-
Dr. Jude Padayachy Secretary of State for Health
Dr. Bernard Valentin Special Advisor
Dr. Sandra Crewe Principal Secretary Health Services
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Pugazhendi Principal Secretary Policy, Planning, Strategy and Accountability
MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS
-
Ms. Begitta Jeannevol Special Advisor Youth Affairs
Mr. Jean Larue Special Advisor Sports
Ms. Fatime Kante Principal Secretary for Youth and Sport
MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND ENTERPRISE
-
Mr. Michael Nalletamby Principal Secretary Industry and Enterprise
MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND INNER ISLANDS
-
Mr. Dan Frichot Special Advisor
Mrs. Vicky Van Der Westhuizen Principal Secretary Local Government and Community Services
Mr. Denis Antat Principal Secretary Inner Islands Affairs and Community Delivery
MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, CLIMATE, ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES
-
Mr. Denis Matatiken Special Advisor
Mr. Tony Imaduwa Principal Secretary Energy and Climate Affairs
Ms. Nanette Laure Principal Secretary Environment and Natural Resources
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
-
Mr. John Lesperance Special Advisor
Dr. Justin Zelime Principal Secretary General Education and Curriculum
Mr. Bernard Arnephy Principal Secretary Educational Support and Projects
Mr. Jean Alcindor Principal Secretary Human Resource Development
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING
-
Ms. Veronique Bresson Special Advisor
Ms. Susan Morel Principal Secretary Employment and Human Resource Planning
Mr. Steve Monnaie Principal Secretary Labour Relations and Regulations
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS, FAMILY AND EQUALITY
-
Mrs. Linda William-Melanie Secretary of State Social Affairs, Family and Equality
Mrs. Beryl Payet Principal Secretary Social Affairs
Mr. Mike Morel Principal Secretary Family Affairs and Equality
MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CULTURE
-
Mrs. Bernadette Willemin Special Advisor Tourism
Mrs. Sherin Francis Principal Secretary Tourism
Mrs. Cecile Kalebi Principal Secretary Culture, Arts and National Heritage
