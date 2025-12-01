MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – No. 17 / 2025

REMINDER: Zealand Pharma's Capital Markets Day on December 11, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, December 1, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London on December 11, 2025, featuring presentations from management and external experts in obesity and metabolism.

Time: December 11, 2025, from 1.00-5.30pm GMT CET)

Venue: Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 2 Stonecutter Street, London EC4A 4AU

Register for in-person or virtual attendance: Registration | Zealand Pharma Capital Markets Day

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website following the presentation.

Zealand Pharma speakers:



Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer

Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer

David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer

Eric Cox, Chief Commercial Officer Utpal Singh, Chief Scientific Officer

External experts:



Dr. Carel Le Roux, MBChB, MSC, FRCP, FRCPath, PhD, Professor of Experimental Pathology at University College Dublin

Jonathan Roth, PhD, Metabolic researcher and pioneer in amylin-leptin biology Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOM, Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medical College

